Golf: Sungjae Im, Mitchell one behind leaders Cantlay and Schauffele at Zurich Classic of New Orleans
By IANS | Published: April 22, 2023 05:57 PM 2023-04-22T17:57:03+5:30 2023-04-22T18:10:08+5:30
New Orleans (USA), April 22 Korea's Sungjae Im and his American partner Keith Mitchell continued to blossom as they combined for a sparkling 5-under 67 Foursomes session to sit one back of leaders Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, here.
Im and Mitchell clicked superbly in the more difficult alternate shot format at TPC Louisiana, trading seven birdies against a double bogey to reach the halfway stage of the PGA TOUR tournament on 15-under 129, tying for second place alongside Doc Redman and Sam Ryder, who posted a 66 on Friday.
Defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele charged up the leaderboard with the day's low of 63 for tied fourth place, two back and within striking shot of a repeat win. It was a new Foursomes course record in the tournament.
Korean duo Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim combined for a 67 to lie five adrift on 133, which was matched by compatriot S.Y. Noh and his American partner Michael Kim who returned a 71 to sit on T20.
Another Korean combination, Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim posted a second successive 67 to make the cut on the number at 10-under.
