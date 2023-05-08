Golf: Wyndham Clark wins maiden PGA Tour title; Bhatia is T-43, Theegala finishes T-56

Charlotte (USA), May 8 Indian American golfers Akshay Bhatia shot 73 and finished tied for the 43rd place (T-43), while Sahith Theegala returned an identical card of 73 in the final round but ended T-56 in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Bhatia (72, 69, 69, 73) finished on one-under 283 to pocket a cheque of $69,000 while Theegala (67, 74, 71, 73) ended with a four-round total of one-over 285 and was placed tied 56th with two other players, claiming a total prize of $46,200 in the event.

On the final day on Sunday, Wyndham Clark shot 68 for a four-shot victory over Xander Schauffele to earn his first career win on the PGA Tour. The 29-year-old Clark struggled to hold back tears as he sank a bogey putt on the 18th hole to seal the win.

Clark finished the tournament at 19-under 265, the second-lowest score in relation to par in tournament history behind only three-time champion Rory M'Ilroy's 21-under 267 in 2015 when par for the course was 72.

Tyrrell Hatton and Harry English finished tied for third at 12 under, one shot better than Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott. Defending champion Max Homa shot 70 on Sunday and tied for eighth at 9-under 275.

Clark, the world's 80th-ranked player, opened the final round with a two-shot lead, surrendered it to Schauffele after seven holes and then stormed back to win after playing the final 11 holes in 4 under.

Clark has been in great form. He had finished in the top six in three of the last five tournaments he'd entered, including a third-place finish at the Zurich Classic last month.

McIlroy, playing for the first time since missing the cut at the Masters, played the final three rounds in 3-over par, including a 72 on Sunday to finish even par for the tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor