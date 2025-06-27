Good start for Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor in Germany

Winsen [Germany], June 27 : Diksha Dagar was 2-under with three holes still to play in the first round of the Amundi German Masters at the Par-73 Green Eagle Golf Courses. She was T-13 but the round was still in progress. She was the top Indian as nine Indians are playing the event this week. Diksha was lying on T-13.

Vani Kapoor opened with a steady 1-under 72 in the first round and was lying T-20.

Diksha had four birdies against two bogeys. Diksha had two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and then added two birdies on the 12th and the 13th to get to 2-under.

The early leader was England's Alice Hewson, who had a bogey-free 5-under 68 and she was sharing the lead with Helen Briem of Germany, Kiwi Amelia Harvey and Sweden's Eliner Sudow.

Three others were at 4-under.

Vani Kapoor had two birdies against one bogey and all that action happened on the front nine and she had pars on all nine holes of the back nine.

Among the other Indians, Avani Prashanth, who has played the event as an amateur in the past, carded even par 73 while Tvesa Malik was even through 13 holes.

Avani's even par 73 includes four birdies against two bogeys and one double bogey.

Things did not go well for Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall, who shot 5-over 78 each, while Hitaashee Bakshi was also 5-over but had 10 holes to play. Neha Tripathi finished 10 overs. Vidhatri Urs had a disastrous time and was 10-over through just nine holes.

