"Good start to the tournament but job is half done": Rohit Sharma after win over NZ in ICC CWC 2023

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 : Following his side's four-wicket win over New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that the "job is half-done" and lauded Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli for their match-winning performances.

He also added that the fielding, which saw India drop some catches, was not as clinical as it was earlier.

A five-wicket haul by Mohammed Shami and another masterclass by chase master Virat Kohli guided India to a four-wicket win over New Zealand in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Dharamshala on Sunday. With this win, India has recorded its fifth successive win and is at the top of the table with 10 points. NZ is at number two now with four wins and a loss, totalling eight points.

"Good start to the tournament but the job is half done. Shami took the opportunity with both hands. He has got class and so much experience and he used the conditions really well. At one stage NZ put up a big partnership there. Dew came in as well. But we have to give credit to the bowlers in the back end. Shubman and I complement each other quite well in the middle. Couldn't get big enough runs ourselves but happy to win. There is not much to say about Virat. We have seen him do this for so many years. He backs himself to do the job," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

"Towards the end, there was a bit of pressure with a few wickets lost, but Kohli and Jadeja took us home. Fielding is something we pride ourselves on. It was not as clinical as we would have liked to, a couple of dropped catches but those guys are good, Jadeja is among the best in the game. We love travelling and playing in different parts of the country. So far we have not been disappointed and we have not disappointed the crowd as well," he added.

Coming to the match, India put New Zealand to bat first. Men in Blue was off to a good start, reducing Kiwis to 19/2 in powerplay. But a partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped NZ come back in the game.

However, India made a comeback in later stages, bundling out Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit

Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.

In chase of 274, India started off well with a 71-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma (46 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (26 in 31 balls, with five fours). India did lose Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27) and Suryakumar Yadav, but Virat Kohli (95* in 104 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (39* in 44 balls, three fours and a six) guided India to a four-wicket win with two overs to spare.

Lockie Ferguson (2/63) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ. Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner got a wicket each.

Shami was the 'Player of the Match' for his sensational five-wicket haul.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor