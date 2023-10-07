"Government has provided 360-degree support to athletes...": Trupti Murgunde lauds India's performance at Asian Games

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : With India crossing the milestone of 100 medals at the Asian Games, former national badminton champion Trupti Murgunde heaped praise on the central government for its support to Indian athletes in the training process.

Murgunde said that she is feeling fantastic about India's success.

"I am very happy and it is a fantastic achievement for India. A lot of planning was needed to reach the remarkable 100 medals and we must thank the Indian government for providing 360-degree support to the Indian athletes and we saw the result today. It is very appreciable that we could see medals in different sports events, there also few medals which we have won after 30-40 years," Trupti Murgunde told ANI.

India won the 100th medal, a gold, in the women's kabaddi. The team won a hard-fought match against Chinese Taipei.

