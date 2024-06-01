Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand to inaugurate World Junior Chess Championship 2024 in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 1 : The Gujarat State Chess Association (GSCA) under the aggies of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) is set to host the prestigious World Junior Chess Championship 2024 at GIFT City Club, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

For the first time ever, Gujarat is proudly hosting the World Chess Championship.

With representation from over 46 countries and 228 skilled players, the stage is set for an exhilarating battle to claim the World Junior Chess Championship title.

Padma Vibhushan Awardee and former five-time world chess champion Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand will inaugurate the World Junior Chess Championship at GIFT City Club, Gandhinagar on Sunday. On this occasion, he expressed his joy of India hosting the World Junior Chess Championship 2024.

"It is a great honour to be part of the World Junior Chess Championship 2024. This event is a testament to the rising talent in the world of chess and India's commitment to fostering this intellectual sport. I am thrilled to see such a diverse group of young players here and look forward to some exciting matches," Anand exclaimed being a FIDE Deputy President in an official statement by Gujarat State Chess Association.

This year, the championship has attracted 228 participants from 38 federations, highlighting the event's growing popularity and global reach. The Open category features 126 participants from 40 countries, while the Women's category has 102 entries from 28 federations. The championship is notable for its high level of competition, with 13 Grandmasters, 28 International Masters (men and women), 2 Women Grandmasters, and 10 International Women Masters participating

Dev Patel, Secretary, of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and President, Gujarat State Chess Association (GSCA), expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the event, "We are honoured to have the opportunity to host the World Youth Chess Championship 2024 in Gujarat. This event not only highlights the incredible talent of young chess players from around the globe but also underscores the growing importance of chess in fostering intellectual growth and strategic thinking. We are committed to providing an exceptional experience for all participants and showcasing the vibrant culture and hospitality of Gujarat."

The youngest Grand Master ever GM Abhimanyu Mishra representing USA is participating in this event along with GM Pranay Anand and female participant IM Divya Deshmukh representing Indian.

Chief Arbiter Ashot Vardapetyan, who also served as Chief Arbiter for the Histone 2013 World Chess Championship match between Vishwanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen, will oversee the tournament, ensuring the highest standards of fair play Hosting of the World Junior Chess Championship by the GSCA reinforces India'sreputation as a global chess hub.

This event is expected to inspire a new generation of chess players and contribute to the sport's growing popularity worldwide. The championship not only offers a platform for young players to showcase their talents but also fosters cultural exchange and camaraderie among participants from different nations

GIFT City, renowned for its cutting-edge infrastructure and amenities, provides the perfect backdrop for this prestigious international event. Participants and visitors alike can anticipate a meticulously organized tournament, coupled with opportunities to immerse themselves in the vibrant cultural heritage of Gujarat

The Gujarat State Chess Association is a leading chess organization dedicated to promoting and advancing the game of chess in the state of Gujarat and beyond. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on nurturing young talents, the association plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of chess in India.

