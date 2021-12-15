GSW's Stephen Curry becomes NBA's all-time 3-point leader, surpasses Ray Allen's career mark

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry became the NBA's all-time 3-point leader with 2,974 career 3-pointers on Tuesday.

Curry hit his second three of the night with 7:33 remaining in the first quarter against the New York Knicks to surpass Ray Allen's career mark (2,973 threes).

The two-time MVP set the 3-point record in his 789th career regular-season game, 511 contests fewer than Allen (1,300) appeared in.

In addition to the all-time 3-point mark, Curry has now hit a three in 152 consecutive regular-season games played, the second-longest 3-point streak in NBA history behind only his own previous streak of 157 consecutive games.

The 33-year-old also holds the NBA record for most career 3-point field goals made in the postseason (470) and most threes in the NBA Finals (121).

He owns four of the top five single-season 3-point marks and is the only player in NBA history to hit more than 400 threes in a single campaign (402 in 2015-16). Curry previously held the NBA record for threes in a single game with 13 before being eclipsed by teammate Klay Thompson (14).

Curry entered Madison Square Garden with averages of 27.0 points (tied for second in the NBA), 5.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.65 steals in 34.3 minutes per game.

He was named Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in October/November, his 10th career monthly accolade and third consecutive honor dating back to last season.

( With inputs from ANI )

