GT win toss, elect to bowl first against DC in Shubman Gill’s 100th IPL game

New Delhi, April 24 Captain Shubman Gill has won the toss in his 100th IPL match as Gujarat Titans elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in match 40 of the 2024 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

DC are at eighth place in the points table, after suffering a 67-run loss to SRH on their return to the stadium. GT, currently at sixth spot, come into Wednesday’s game after beating Punjab Kings by three wickets at Mullanpur.

The two sides met last week at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where DC easily won by six wickets after bowling out GT for just 89. After winning the toss, Gill, presented with a special plaque by his team ahead of the match, said GT are fielding an unchanged playing eleven.

“Looks like a good wicket (to bowl first), we've been chasing well in the last couple of games. Means a lot to me (on playing 100 IPL matches), have come a long way, still a long way to go, but the focus is on today's match. It's cricket, there'll always be ups and downs, you want to play the way you're good at,” said Gill.

Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals skipper, said Shai Hope and Sumit Kumar come into the playing eleven in place of Lalit Yadav and David Warner, while adding that he wanted to bat first anyway. Sumit, though, is listed in the five substitutes alongside Lalit.

Warner has amassed just 167 runs in seven outings of IPL 2024, and even missed DC’s two matches due to a finger injury picked at Lucknow. “We just spoke at keeping things simple, just doing what we can do for a longer period of time. This wicket looks a bit slower than the last game, dew plays a big factor here, there was no dew last time, hopefully it'll not be there tonight as well,” he said.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar

Substitutes: Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey and Lalit Yadav

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill (captain), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma and Sandeep Warrier

Substitutes: BR Sharath, B Sai Sudharsan, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande and Vijay Shankar

