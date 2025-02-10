Guardiola calls Grealish 'player from the street' after starring in FA Cup win over Leyton Orient

Manchester, Feb 10 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Jack Grealish’s fighting spirit in overcoming a tough FA Cup test against League One side Leyton Orient and labelled the winger a "player of the street".

City progressed to the fifth round of the tournament after coming from behind to win 2-1 at the Gaughan Group Stadium.

The game had all the aspects for potential giant killing when the O’s took an early lead with a tightly-packed and fervent ground urging their side forward. But goals from Abdukodir Khusanov and Kevin De Bruyne secured our place in the draw, which will be made on Monday.

Grealish provided the assist for De Bruyne’s winner, and the boss said that the winger has the instinct to be able to cope with those types of games.

"Both wingers have been outstanding; Savinho and Jack were outstanding, they created chances. I’m pleased for Jack. Jack has the sense of the street, a player from the street. Most of the players, for our fault - the manager - are so academic," Guardiola said

“Jack is one of those players that came to fight in these stadiums when the people shout; he is a fighter. I am really pleased because the last games he didn’t play because Savinho in the last games make an incredible connection with Erling (Haaland) for his left foot but this season is still open. I’m happy for the performance," he added.

Grealish’s start was just his second since Christmas with competition fierce for a starting spot with Savinho, Jermey Doku and Phil Foden all playing on the left this season.

Guardiola said team selection was never made for personal reasons and that they all have to fight to be involved in the side.

“I want much more. This is the level I would like to see from Jack but it has not been like that. Every club brings in new players every season. We don’t have the squad that won the Treble or the 100 points. We have maybe three, four, five, six players - no more than that.

“No new contracts make the players better. It’s the competition on the pitch and in the locker room, that makes the players better. They have to feel it and they have to fight with Savinho, Doku and Phil can play there as well. He accept it’s never against him. Accept the challenge and prove your best.

“I saw a glimpse, I am going to rebel and show the manager how wrong he is. That’s the point, I love that. It’s about performance to deliver assists and goals for the people up front," said Guardiola.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor