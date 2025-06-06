Gukesh inches closer to glory after fourth win at Norway Chess

New Delhi, June 6 Teen sensation Dommaraju Gukesh continues to etch his name into chess history, securing his fourth classical victory at the 2025 Norway Chess tournament.

In a thrilling Round 9 encounter, the youngest-ever Chess World Champion defeated China’s formidable Wei Yi, climbing to 14.5 points and narrowing the gap between him and tournament leader Magnus Carlsen to just half a point.

Gukesh’s performance has been a blend of tactical brilliance and calm under pressure, a trait rarely seen at such a young age on the global stage. His latest win saw him navigate a sharp middle game with surgical precision, outmaneuvering Wei Yi in a complex endgame that showcased his deep positional understanding.

However, the road to victory is far from smooth. Magnus Carlsen, the World No. 1 and a five-time World Champion, reminded everyone of his enduring prowess by defeating American grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in a tense battle that saw Carlsen grind out a win in a rook endgame. With this result, Magnus retains the lead with 15 points heading into the final round.

With only one round remaining, the chess world is abuzz with anticipation. A win for Gukesh in the final round, paired with anything less than a victory for Carlsen, could crown the young Indian prodigy with his first Norway Chess title—a fitting follow-up to his World Championship triumph.

This year's Norway Chess has become more than just a tournament; it's a symbolic passing of the torch. Whether Gukesh completes the fairytale or Carlsen holds his ground, Round 10 promises to deliver a grand finale worthy of the legends of the game.

