Gukesh stuns Carlsen yet again, forces Norwegian to resign at SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz

Zagreb [Croatia], July 4 : Reigning world champion D Gukesh stunned world number one Magnus Carlsen yet again at the SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz Croatia 2025, in Zagreb, extending his win streak to five on Thursday.

There wasn't any angry fist drop on the table or an animated reaction from Carlsen, who blundered from a win position yet again. With Gukesh standing triumphant, he emerged as the sole leader with 10 points at the end of the second day, with Carlsen trailing with six points. Ahead of the final set of games, Gukesh maintains a two-point advantage over Jan-Krzysztof Duda, who remains his closest challenger.

Last month, Gukesh pulled off a stunning victory against the former world number one in Round 6 of the Norway Chess and continued to keep his scorching form intact. Carlsen lined up with the white pieces, while Gukesh attempted to assert control with the black pieces.

The Norwegian enjoyed an early dominance and tried to create openings against the teenage Indian grandmaster in the rapid game. However, the game completely turned in Gukesh's favour after he blundered by choosing to push his b pawn to b4. Gukesh seized control from that point, forcing Carlsen back in the gripping contest.

With less than 30 seconds left on the clock for Carlsen, the Norwegian realised the fate of the contest and decided to resign. He shook Gukesh's hand without showing much emotion or making eye contact.

"Now we can question Magnus' domination because this is not just his second loss to Gukesh, it's a convincing loss," former world champion Garry Kasparov said, who was on commentary for the official stream. Kasparov wasn't impressed with Carlsen's decision to move his pawn to b4.

Gukesh was pleased to turn around the contest after mixing up a couple of his initial moves and said after the contest, "Beating Magnus is always special, and this gives a bit more confidence. I had a horrible opening."

