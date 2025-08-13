Gulveer Singh smashes 3000m National Record: Finishes fifth with a time of 7:34.49 at Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix

New Delhi [India], August 13 : At the Gyulai Istvan Memorial Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix 2025 event in Budapest on Tuesday, Gulveer Singh broke the Indian national record in the men's 3000m race, according to Olympics.com.

Competing in the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet at the National Athletics Centre, the 27-year-old Indian athlete finished fifth with a time of seven minutes and 34.49 seconds (7:34.49).

With a time of 7:38.26 at the Boston University meet in February, he surpassed his previous record by more than three seconds. The new record is subject to ratification by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Kenya's Mathew Kipsang won the race in 7:33.23, with Mexico's Eduardo Herrera (7:33.58) and Uganda's World Championships 5000m bronze medallist Oscar Chelimo (7:33.93) completing the top three.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, a two-time Olympic champion, established the current global mark of 7:17.55 in August of last year.

Gulveer currently holds national records in the 3000m, 5000m, and 10000m. At the Boston University Terrier DMR Challenge in the United States in February, he beat his own 5000-meter record with a time of 12:59.77. He also holds the Asian record for the 5000-meter short track.

Gulveer Singh set a national record in the men's 10000m by clocking 27:00.22 at the TEN 2025 meet in the USA in March.

Earlier this year, Singh etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian to win two gold medals in the 26th Asian Athletics Championships held in Gumi, South Korea.

The 26-year-old Army athlete clinched the 10,000m gold on the opening day and followed it up with a resounding victory in the 5,000m.

