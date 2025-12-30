Gurugram Gurus lock in firepower with smart buys at KCL auction

New Delhi [India], December 30 : Gurugram Gurus approached the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) auction with intent and precision, putting together a squad that prioritises attacking firepower, defensive reliability, and tactical depth. The result is a well-balanced unit ready to play assertive, result-orientated kabaddi, as per a release.

At the forefront of the Gurus' campaign is Neeraj Narwal, the team's highest-bid signing, acquired for Rs 9.6 lakhs. A proven right raider with the ability to dictate tempo, Neeraj is set to be the focal point of Gurugram's attacking plans. Supporting him in the raiding department is Vikas Kandola (Rs 7 lakhs), whose consistency from the left adds variety and balance to the attack.

Defensively, the Gurus have invested in strength and stability, bringing in Rahul Setpal (Rs 6.8 lakhs) and Sanjay Dhull (Rs 3.4 lakhs) at right corner, while Sandeep Dhull and Manish Dhull provide assurance on the left side. The presence of Himanshu and Ashish Umed further strengthens the defensive rotation, ensuring depth across match situations.

Gurugram's squad also features energetic raiding options like Mohit Deswal, Mandeep Kumar, and Sahil, giving the team flexibility and impact off the bench. Rounding off the line-up are young and emerging talents including Jatin Narwal, Aman, Ankush Duhan, Sanju Malik, and Happy, reflecting the franchise's belief in nurturing future-ready players.

Owner's Take, "Our focus was on building a competitive squad that can adapt and perform under pressure. We believe this group has the right mindset and hunger to take Gurugram Gurus forward in the KCL," as quoted from a release.

Coach's Perspective, "This is a well-structured team with clarity in roles. The mix of experience and youth gives us flexibility, and I'm confident the players will deliver with discipline and intensity."

Neeraj Narwal on joining Gurugram Gurus: "The faith shown by Gurugram Gurus motivates me. I'm excited to take responsibility and contribute with impactful performances for the team and its supporters."

With a clear game plan and a squad built to compete across all departments, the Gurugram Gurus now turn their attention to preparation, ready to step onto the mat with confidence as the Kabaddi Champions League season approaches.

