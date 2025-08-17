Haaland scores brace as Man City route Wolves

London, Aug 17 Erling Haaland bagged a brace while summer signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki scored on their Premier League debuts as City got off to the perfect start courtesy of a 4-0 opening day victory at Wolves.

Reijnders, a summer arrival from AC Milan, delivered an eye-catching performance in midfield, directly involved in three goals as Pep Guardiola's side made a powerful statement at the start of the new season.

Manchester City, who ended last year without silverware for the first time in eight seasons, wasted little time in laying down a marker. Haaland first spurned an early chance, stretching to head over, but soon opened his account by turning in Rico Lewis' driven cross from close range in the 35th minute.

Four minutes later, Reijnders capped a sweeping counterattack with a precise low strike into the corner to double the lead. The Dutchman continued to dictate the tempo and, on the hour, teed up Haaland for his second with the Norwegian hammering home to make it 3-0. Substitute Rayan Cherki added further gloss late on with a composed effort.

Wolves fought gamely, with Marshall Munetsi's thumping header disallowed for offside and Jorgen Strand Larsen firing into the side netting.

For Manchester City, the evening brought another positive as goalkeeper James Trafford impressed on his Premier League debut in Ederson's absence, keeping a clean sheet with authority.

This was City's ninth consecutive away game to open the Premier League season – and eighth triumph in that time. It also represented their 14th opening day win across the last 15 seasons, the exception being a 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur in 2021/22.

“Many things were good, especially in the first half. In the second half, we dropped too much but maybe that is normal in the beginning of the season. Last season, we also started with hunger and energy. But we will see, it is just the first game so there are many points still to play," said Man City manager Pep Guardiola.

