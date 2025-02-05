Hardie trying to stay 'flexible' for CT rather than 'pigeonholing' into certain position

New Delhi, Feb 5 With the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 fast approaching, Australia’s all-rounder Aaron Hardie is positioning himself as a key candidate to fill the void left by the injured Mitchell Marsh. As Australia deliberates over a replacement, Hardie has been focusing on keeping his game “as flexible as possible” to fit into any role the team needs.

The 26-year-old had earned his maiden national call-up for an ICC event when Australia announced the squad for the Champions Trophy.

Now, with a potential Champions Trophy opportunity on the horizon, Australia suffered a major setback when Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the tournament due to a back complaint.

Speaking after the Galle Test, head coach Andrew McDonald said Australia would look to maintain an eight-batter team and identified Hardie, along with Marcus Stoinis and Beau Webster, as potential replacements for Marsh’s role.

While the final decision on Marsh's replacement is yet to be made, Hardie remains optimistic about his chances, particularly given his ability to slot into multiple roles.

"I have been training and speaking to the coaches and putting things in place to be as flexible as possible. Whether one game you bat (No.) 3 and one game you bat 7, there are not many people who can go out there and do that. So rather than pigeonholing into a certain position, (I am) just trying to stay as flexible as possible," Hardie was quoted by news.com.au as saying.

"It helps in team balance if someone goes down or someone’s not available for a certain tour to be able to jump into any position and be able to help win games," he added.

If selected for the final Champions Trophy squad, Hardie expects his primary role to be batting in the lower middle order (No. 5-7) while offering crucial overs as a fifth-bowling option.

"I think if I get a role in those games, it’s going to be being able to contribute with the ball in terms of being that fifth bowling option. Whether it’s a spinner and myself being able to fill a 10-over role to be able to make up that fifth bowler. I bat up the order at home, but I think having that ability to come in at seven and eight and contribute with the bat is really important," he said.

Teams have time until February 12 to submit their final squads of 15 for the tournament to the ICC.

Australia will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against England on February 22 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Australia’s Champion Trophy squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

