Harleen Deol unveils race day tee for Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi [India], September 29 : Indian batter Harleen Deol revealed the race day tee for the upcoming Delhi Half Marathon, which will be presented to all the registered participants of the marathon.

Harleen Deol was part of the Indian squad that clinched the silver at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Harleen Deol, said as per a press release from Delhi Half Marathon, "Running means everything to me. Our sport is all about running, and the Delhi Half Marathon is a great initiative. This event inspires people. Women have broken barriers through the event and most of the decision-makers at the Delhi Half Marathon are women, and that tells you a lot."

The USD 268,000 prize money World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, will be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, October 15. Tens of thousands of amateurs will join World Championships silver medalist Daniel Ebenyo and Rio Olympic Gold Medalist Almaz Ayana in a race that has stood as a pinnacle of sporting glory under the watchful eyes of the International Event Ambassador - two-time Olympic Champion Ashton Eaton, added the release issued on Thursday.

Commenting, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director – Vedanta, the sponsors of the event stated, "It gives us immense joy to see the capital geared up for Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. It is a testament to the power of communities uniting for a cause, and the enthusiasm of the people only fuels our passion to give back to society. With the help of every participant, we will come one step closer to our dream that no child should go to bed hungry. For every kilometre run we will contribute one meal to a child through our Nandghar initiative and this year our aim is to contribute 2 million meals. I am confident, that not just Delhi, but the entire nation will Run For Zero Hunger.

The Delhi Half Marathon will be held on October 15, 2023. Registration for the Half marathon, Great Delhi Run (Approx.4.5km), Senior Citizens’ Run (Approx. 2.5km) and the Champions with Disability Run (Approx. 2.5km) is open until 11:59 PM September 30, 2023 or until spots are filled, whichever is earlier.

