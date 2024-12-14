Harry Kane to remain England's captain, confirms Tuchel

London, Dec 14 Thomas Tuchel, England’s manager confirmed that Harry Kane would continue as country’s captain, putting to rest any speculation about leadership changes under his reign. The Bayern Munich striker, who has been a cornerstone of England's recent successes, has retained Tuchel's trust.

The German tactician, who was unveiled as Gareth Southgate’s successor in October, addressed the media on Friday following the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying draw. England will face Serbia, Albania, Latvia, and Andorra in Group K, with their campaign starting in March.

There is at the moment no need to think about change,” Tuchel told the reporters. “Harry was always a top captain for England. So why do you even think about it at the moment?”

“You cross the river when you cross the river. First, come January, we will be in touch with everyone and get the feeling for St George’s Park and also the players. And until March, there’s still a lot of football to be played, and then we will try to find the best group for the games that await.”

Tuchel, however, hinted at a holistic approach, suggesting that while Kane’s captaincy remains secure, all players will be given a clean slate when he assumes full responsibility. He emphasized the importance of independent decision-making, separate from Southgate’s era.

One player Tuchel is keen to reach out to is Arsenal defender Ben White, who last played for England during the 2022 FIFA World Cup but left the squad midway for personal reasons. White’s future with the national team has been clouded by rumors of a fallout with Southgate’s staff, which were later denied.

Tuchel appeared open to reintegrating the 26-year-old into the fold. “I will reach out to him,” Tuchel said. “It should be a clean start and a clear narrative. From January, I’ll be watching games and will try to speak to everyone, including Ben.”

With the qualifiers just 15 months before the 2026 World Cup in North America, Tuchel’s England project begins in earnest. The fixtures’ condensed schedule, starting in March, gives the new manager limited time to assess his squad.

Tuchel intends to begin his role by attending Premier League games in January, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the player pool. “It starts from January. I will be in the stadiums from January. I will also not distract the players, and they should just know, ‘Okay, the boss is there from January’,” Tuchel added.

“Then I will, of course, try to speak to them but also be respectful to the schedule that they have, because the schedule is busy in January, especially in the Premier League.”

Acknowledging the hectic domestic schedule, particularly in January, Tuchel pledged to respect the demands on players while building relationships.

Tuchel spoke enthusiastically about starting his England journey in conjunction with the World Cup qualifiers. He believes this framework provides a clear focus for the squad and ensures all energies are directed toward building a cohesive team for the long-term goal of global success.

"I like the framework, the narrative. I like it to start when the World Cup qualification starts, to have it as you kick off and go from there," Tuchel explained. “It gives clarity in the selection process and in how we speak to each other and where we want to go.”

England’s draw offers a relatively straightforward path to qualification. Serbia, the group’s toughest opponent, will pose a challenge, but matches against Albania, Latvia, and Andorra provide an opportunity for England to fine-tune their systems. The five-team group also offers fewer fixtures, allowing Tuchel to focus on immediate and long-term improvements.

