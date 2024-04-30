Harshit Rana suspended for one match for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Mumbai, April 30 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Harshit Rana has been fined 100 per cent of his match fees and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on April 29.

Rana committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

The player was earlier penalised under the same level and article of the IPL Code of Conduct.

