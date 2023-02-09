'He will forever...most accomplished individuals in history of sports': Ranveer Singh hails Lebron James

New Delhi, Feb 9 Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is the brand ambassador of the NBA in India, hailed LeBron James for surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, saying he will forever be regarded as one of the most accomplished individuals in the history of the game.

On Tuesday, James, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, broke Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record in the NBA during a match against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the match, he hit 38 points, enough to go past Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 points, set in 1989, through a fall away shot with 10.2 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the game.

"The ‘Kid from Akron' becomes the Undisputed King! What a privilege it's been to witness the glorious career and sporting achievements of LeBron James. What a historic moment in basketball it was - when the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar himself, in the arena, stood up and applauded LeBron, as he broke his all-time scoring record that stood for almost four decades.

That's what dreams are made of, that's the glory of sport, the apex of human achievement, that's the magic of the NBA! LeBron will forever be regarded as one of the most accomplished individuals in the history of sports. Long Live the King!" said Ranveer in an official media release by the NBA.

Considered to be one of the greatest players to have ever played the game, James is in his 20th season of playing in the NBA. Till now, he has won four NBA titles, competing in a total of ten NBA finals.

James has averaged 27.2 points per game in his career while turning out for the Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-10 and 2014-18), Miami Heat (2010-14) and the Lakers (2018-present).

"Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sports by becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader. It's a towering achievement that speaks to his sustained excellence over 20 seasons in the league."

"And quite amazingly, LeBron continues to play at an elite level and his basketball history is still being written," said NBA commissioner Adam Silver in an statement.

