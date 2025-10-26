Head coach Wasim on his way out after Pakistan women fail at ODI World Cup

Mumbai, Oct 26 The Pakistan women’s team is set to have a new head coach, with incumbent Mohammad Wasim likely to be removed after a failed World Cup campaign where the team finished winless in seven matches, according to a report.

Wasim, the former Pakistan batter and men's chief selector, is set to become the first victim of the disastrous campaign in which the Pakistan women lost, among others, to archrivals India in Colombo, where they played all their matches, Telecom Asia Sport reported on Sunday.

“Wasim is on his way out, as despite being given full powers in selection, choosing the support staff, and looking after the final eleven, the results are very poor. These poor results prompt the Pakistan Cricket Board to revise the system with a new head coach who is likely to be a foreigner,” sources told www.telecomasia.net.

Pakistan women qualified for the World Cup after winning all five matches in the Qualifying round at home in April this year.

But they lost one of the two matches they were tipped to win, against Bangladesh by seven wickets after getting bundled out for 129 runs. Their second relatively easier match against Sri Lanka was washed out.

“With Wasim being a batter of repute, he was expected to address the team’s batting and fielding problems, but unfortunately Pakistan team failed in batting and exposed in fielding as well,” said sources.

The Pakistan team failed to bat their 50 overs in any of their matches, proving they had a lot of work to do in ODIs. They caught Australia napping at 76-7 and 115-8 but let them off to score 221. Similarly, they had England 133 in a rain-hit match and were 34-1 after rain snatched a chance to win.

“Wasim did not inspire the players and the captain, Fatima Sana, who committed some major mistakes in the matches against Bangladesh, India and Australia. He should have conveyed the decision through a reserve player.”

“Wasim did not select experienced player Nida Dar this whole year, making the squad less experienced. He also dropped experienced player Aliya Riaz from the important match against Australia and brought in Eyman Fatima, who fell for a three-ball duck,” the source told www.telecomasia.net.

The report said the Pakistan Cricket Board will advertise the post, likely next week.

Pakistan had two foreign coaches in the recent past -- New Zealander Mark Coles, who had two stints -- the first from 2017 to 2019, which was more productive. He was appointed for the second time in April 2023, but surprisingly left four months later.

David Hemp, a former player and captain from Bermuda, was the women’s team head coach from October 2020 to August 2022.

That was followed by two interim arrangements in Salim Jaffer and Mohtashim Rasheed before Wasim was appointed head coach in June 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor