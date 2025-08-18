‘Heart and desire push more than the legs’: Alonso on Madrid’s request to postpone season opener

New Delhi, Aug 18 Real Madrid were hoping for their La Liga season opener to be postponed, citing insufficient time to recover after the prolonged season saw the side participate in the FIFA Club World Cup. New head coach Xabi Alonso said it would have been nice to get the extra rest but his team is ready to compete.

The club had hoped to push back their scheduled game against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 20 (IST), arguing insufficient recovery and preparation time following their participation in the Club World Cup.

"It's now immutable, but our request, especially for the players' health, would have been nice to receive that support. It couldn't be. We've only had two weeks and there are no excuses. The team can compete tomorrow. The heart and desire push, sometimes, more than the legs,” said Alonso in his pre-game conference.

The season opener is also Alonso’s first competitive game since returning to the club after an 11-year gap. The Spaniard is already a Real Madrid legend and represented the club, as a player, in 236 official matches between 2009 and 2014. During that time, he won one UEFA Champions League, one European Super Cup, one La Liga title, two Copa del Rey titles, and one Spanish Super Cup.

"We're all approaching it with excitement, enthusiasm, and eager to start the season. It's been a short but intense two weeks, and we're already looking forward to stepping foot at the Bernabéu. We want to start well. The first game is always important. Tomorrow is the day,” Alonso said.

When asked on how he feels having returned to the side, Alonso replied, "I have very good memories. I returned to Bayern and felt the affection. Now my role is different, but I'm excited and motivated, eager to feel that connection with the people again. Whatever happens, happens, and whatever I feel. I'm happy.”

