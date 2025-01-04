HIL 2024-25: Soorma Hockey Club primed for consecutive challenges

Rourkela, Jan 4 Soorma Hockey Club are placed sixth on the points table after two matches in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 being held at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. So far, Soorma have earned two points courtesy of their 1 - 1 (4-1 SO) penalty shootout victory against Tamil Nadu Dragons in the opening game.

“I think the biggest takeaway from the first week of the tournament is that it's going to be an end-to-end season where we have to be mindful of small moments that make a big difference. I think we've played well in the two games; we've created chances but there's too many moments that we forced a little and allowed the opposition to get on the scoreboard,” Soorma Hockey Club Men's Head Coach Jeroen Baart shared.

In Soorma’s last match against the UP Rudras, they conceded a goal just two minutes in but responded well by gaining control over the game. However, Victor Wegnez picked up a knock and had to pull out of the game and UP Rudras’ Lars Balk was efficient in closing down numerous penalty corners, ultimately causing Soorma to lose the game 3-0.

“I think the last game is a really good example of how tough matches can be. We did not start the game really well. They took the lead but I think we took over the game much, much better after that, but in the end, we did not take our opportunities, we did not score our goals. The boys stuck to the game plan and moved the ball around but when we went forward, the players were a bit isolated. We need to make sure that we have enough people around the circles in order to create danger.,” Jeroen reflected on the game.

Soorma created eight penalty corners and made 21 circle entries in the last game while the UP Rudras had only three PCs and 16 circle entries to their name.

“Lars Balk played a really good game as a first rusher for the Rudras, he ran a very good line and made it very difficult for us to get past them. I really expect everybody to be firing from the top of the circle at these moments and I have complete faith that the players will show their strength from the top of the circle in the next few games,” the coach explained.

On Sunday, Soorma Hockey Club will take on Vedanta Kalinga Lancers who are at the bottom of the table after earning one point from two matches. However, they boast a formidable squad with the likes of Alexander Hendrickx, Aran Zalewski, Arthur van Doren, Thierry Brinkman, and Antoine Kina along with Indian team regulars like Krishan Pathak, Dilpreet Singh and Sanjay.

And on Monday (Jan 6), they will face Delhi SG Pipers, who are currently third on the table with three points from two matches. Tomas Domene has already notched up two goals for the Pipers in these two matches and will be a key player to look out for, along with Gareth Furlong and young forward Dilraj Singh.

“We have to make sure that we do not panic and follow the game plan. Take the field and make sure that we get enough opportunities by getting the ball rolling. We just need to have a bit of connection and chemistry and that should make a difference going forward. We have two back-to-back matches coming up but we need to approach them with the right mindset.

"We have picked up a big squad and we are used to playing back-to-back in hockey so that won’t be a problem. We have a long tournament to go and we will try to keep our players fresh and fit for the next two games, but also for the rest of the games,” Jeroen signed off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor