His hard work really paid off: Malvinder Dhillon on Lakshya Sen's win

Former India badminton player and coach Malvinder Dhillon on Sunday expressed happiness after shuttler Lakshya Sen won the men's singles final of the ongoing India Open 2022.

Sen defeated Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 24-22, 21-17 in the summit clash that lasted for 54 minutes. This is the first time that Sen has managed to win the Super 500 title in his career.

"Of course it took a little longer but his hard work really paid and the people who really worked for him in Prakash badminton academy especially Vimal Kumar, He has been really working hard for past couple of years for him and this is what the result for him today that he can beat the world champion and hopefully he will work more harder and he will show some more by winning tournaments in future," Malvinder Dhillon told ANI.

"He won the bronze in the World Championship. He really got charged up and he knew what he could do. He has played all his top players and he knows he can compete with those people. I am very happy for him. The way he played in the India Open and in the World Championship I think now it is really time for him to show the same performances in the coming tournaments," he added.

Lakshya Sen was comfortably leading the first game, but world champion Kean Yew came from behind, and it was evenly poised at 22-22. The India shuttler then raised his game to win the first game 24-22.

The 20-year-old Sen continued with his momentum and he went on to win the summit clash in straight games.

Regarding Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's victory, Dhillon said that the pair has really grown up as professionals.

"I think I have been talking about this young pair. They have really grown up as professionals and I have seen their game beating three time world champions is creditable. In times to come they will be world beaters," said Dhillon.

"When you beat world champions you are doubly charged up. You get a real backing of your performance and I think they are now going to work harder and they will come out with more such victories in the coming future," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

