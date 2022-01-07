Honda SK69 Racing gets back in action on Day-1 of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship

All geared up for the 4th round of the FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship, team Honda Racing India's riders displayed their mettle in the Pro-Stock 165cc and Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R and CBR150R categories at the Madras Motor Race Track, Chennai today.

Shortened to one day due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Round 4 will culminate on Saturday itself. While there will be two races each for PS165cc and Honda India Talent Cup categories, there will be only one race in Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R and Hornet 2.0 One Make Race.

"We got back on track for Round 4 of INMRC after a brief break. Our riders rode with full confidence today and are aiming for top position in the race. We are looking forward to see the magical trio of Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar and Senthil Kumar driving towards victory. On the other hand, we look forward to seeing stellar performances from our young guns in the Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R and CBR150R categories. I am confident that our riders will be able to push themselves further and gain laurels for the team tomorrow," said Senior Vice-President of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd Prabhu Nagaraj.

After qualifying, Honda SK69 Racing team's rider Rajiv Sethu will start race from 4th place on the grid. His teammates S Mathana Kumar and Senthil Kumar will be seen at 6th and 7th place respectively.

The Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R will witness Pune lad Sarthak Chavan on pole position. On second place will be the 2022 Asia Talent Cup qualifier Kavin Quintal. Mohsin P will take off from third place on the grid in NSF250R race 1.

Setting the grid for race, Prakash Kamat from Chennai clinched first position in today's qualifying of Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R while Vivek Gaurav from Patna and Raheesh Khatri from Mumbai got second and third place on grid respectively.

Maintaining his strong hold on the first place, race leader Kevin Kannan overtook his competitors clocking the fastest lap at 2:11:709 to score the first place on the grid. Chasing him were Alwin Sunder and Ullas Santrupt Nanda who will be starting from the second and third place on the grid.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor