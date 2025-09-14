Hong Kong Open: Lakshya Sen finishes as runner-up after losing to Li Shifeng in final

Hong Kong, Sep 14 Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen finished as runners-up at the Hong Kong Open after losing to China's Li Shifeng 15-21, 12-21 in the men's singles final on Sunday.

It was a second runners-up finish for India after the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to China’s Olympic silver medallists Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the final.

Sen, who had displayed strong form throughout the tournament, began the final on a promising note. The early phase of the opening game was evenly matched, with both players trading points freely. Sen collected nine quick points, but once Li found his rhythm, the tide shifted. The Chinese shuttler unleashed a barrage of sharp smashes and pinpoint placements, pulling away comfortably to clinch the first game.

In the second game, Sen showed signs of a fightback with an aggressive start that saw him grab the early lead. However, a few mistimed lift shots at crucial moments allowed Li to level the score at 4-4. From there, the Chinese shuttler asserted control, capitalising on Sen’s errors with relentless pressure and clever angles.

Though Sen initially thrived in the longer rallies, Li’s strategy of finishing points quickly kept the Indian constantly under pressure. The match concluded in fitting fashion with Li sealing victory through a delicate crosscourt net shot, wrapping up the contest in straight games.

For Sen, the defeat is a setback as he continues his pursuit of a maiden Super 500 title. His resilience and adaptability were once again on display, but on this occasion, Li’s superior execution and composure in key moments proved decisive in a 45-minute encounter.

