Hopefully, we will peak at Commonwealth Games: Olympian swimmer Sajan Prakash

First Indian swimmer to qualify for two consecutive Olympics Sajan Prakash is eyeing an impressive performance at the Commonwealth Games which will take place in July this year in Birmingham.

The 28-year old finished eighth in the finals of the 200m butterfly event at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.

The multiple medal winner at the National Games is leaving no stone unturned to do better this time.

"After the (Tokyo) Olympics, I have been preparing for the Commonwealth Games and how to peak at the right moment. We have done many competitions from January till now and we have lined up a qualifying tournament for the Commonwealth Games. So, hopefully, we will peak at the Commonwealth Games well. It all depends on the day how we are going to perform, Sajan Prakash told ANI.

The two-time Olympian swimmer on Tuesday attended an event in which Longines was announced as the Official Timekeeper for Commonwealth Games 2022. Actor Vikrant Massey was also present.

Sajan Prakash said he was not taking too much pressure.

"We are playing for India. I want to do my best every day in training and that will reflect well in the competition, the day of the race," he said.

Vikrant Massey said he admired Sajan Prakash for his achievements and has made the country proud on multiple occasions.

"He has been a national champion on multiple occasions. It is an honour to be sharing the stage with him," Massey told ANI.

Indian athletes are not only looking forward to Commonwealth Games but they are also eyeing the Asian Games scheduled to be held in September in China.

At the Asian Games 2018, Sajan Prakash participated in 100m and 200m butterfly, 4x200m Freestyle Relay, and 4x100m Freestyle Relay. He finished 5th in 200m Butterfly clocking timing of 1:57.75 and in the 4x100m freestyle relay, he finished 8th position in the finals.

"We are always on the track performing and achieving and preparing for that moment and nothing in life is easy. We have something on our shoulders," he said.

Sajan Prakash, who has competed in multiple national and international tournaments, praised Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games.

"If you compare with the US, they have a big university system, the NCAAs and I think that has worked predominantly well where many world champions and Olympics medallists have come. Many swimmers will also participate in Khelo India tournaments. This is the biggest initiative in India to take our sports to a different level," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

