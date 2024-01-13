Hyderabad Eagles crowned champions of Women’s Deaf Premier League

New Delhi, Jan 13 Hyderabad Eagles defeated UP Warriors by 5 wickets to clinch the first T10 Women’s Deaf Premier League trophy.

The winning team Hyderabad Eagles was presented with the trophy and Rs 1,00,000 winning amount, while the runner-up UP Warriorz was awarded with a consolation prize of Rs 50,000 for their outstanding performance.

Additionally, the best individual sportsmen in various categories including, batting, bowling, fielding, and super sixes received cash awards. Needa Shaikh from Deaf Mumbai Stars won the Woman of the Series, Deepti Maurya from Deaf UP Warriorz – Best Bowler of the Series, Rinki from Deaf Hyderabad Eagles – Best Fielder of the Series and B Dhanalaxmi from Deaf UP Warriorz won the Super Sixes in the tournament.

Addressing the gathering, Catherine Barnes, Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission, Mumbai said, “I am delighted to attend the Closing Ceremony of the IDCA T10 Deaf Women’s Premier League tournament today in Mumbai. It was an inspiring experience to see these amazing hearing-impaired women athletes from across India coming to play cricket. It is an excellent example of equality and diversity in sport which benefits society as a whole. The UK is a strong proponent of diversity in all aspects of life, so it was doubly exciting to see that manifest here today. My congratulations to all the participating athletes for demonstrating such great sporting prowess.”

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Sumit Jain, president, IDCA, said, “I extend my best wishes to the Hyderabad Eagles for their exemplary performance on the field. It was an enthralling tournament, and everyone performed at their best on the field. Winning and losing are the part of the game. I also express my gratitude to IDCA support partners for making this tournament successful.”

In this four-day tournament, six specially-abled women’s teams— Punjab Lions, UP Warriorz, Mumbai Stars, Delhi Bulls, Hyderabad Eagles and Bangalore Badshahs — competed against each other for the winner’s title. They played a total of 11 matches, and the two best teams faced each other in the final match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor