"I am PKL's true all-rounder": Shadloui after 300-tackle point milestone

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 : Haryana Steelers' star all-rounder Mohammedreza Shadloui has continued to display his versatility and dominance in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 by reaching the milestone of 300 tackle points in just 76 matches, a PKL release said.

In their last match against U Mumba, his 10 points included 4 raid points as well, proving his adaptability in both attack and defence and cementing his status as one of the league's premier all-rounders, the release said.

"Everyone knows I am skilled at raiding too, making me a true all-rounder," Shadloui said after his record-breaking performance.

"There are many who claim to be all-rounders in the PKL, but I have proven that I can tackle and raid effectively. I adapt based on what the team needs - whether it is raiding or tackling, and I deliver accordingly," he added.

The Iranian's achievement becomes even more remarkable when compared to his Iranian compatriot Fazel Atrachali's record. When asked about the comparison with the PKL legend, Shadloui was succinct:

"Fazel has played ten seasons in PKL to reach 500 points. I have achieved 300 points in just four seasons. The numbers speak for themselves," he said.

Currently playing for Haryana Steelers after winning the PKL title with Puneri Paltan in season 10, Shadloui credits his growth to the Indian kabaddi ecosystem.

"I have learned from all the Indian players - I can not single out just one person. Everyone has contributed to my improvement, and I continue to learn with each season," he acknowledged.

Speaking about his current stint with the Haryana Steelers, Shadloui expressed his delight in being part of a young and ambitious squad.

"Both my current and previous teams have been young sides, and I enjoy that environment. Young teams have fewer complications because everyone is hungry to win and prove themselves," said the player.

The defensive stalwart also has his sights set on adding more silverware to his collection. "This season's trophy is particularly important to me because I want to show that every team I join becomes a champion," he declared.

Coming to the matches taking place on Thursday, the UP Yoddhas will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on the Telugu Titans at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Thursday's first match on Thursday. The Telugu Titans will be hoping that the High-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat can help them get their fifth consecutive win of the season ,while the UP Yoddhas will be relying on skipper Surender Gill as well as experienced raider Bharat Hooda to get them back to winning ways.

The second match will see U Mumba take on the Tamil Thalaivas. Ajit Chouhan has been racking up raid points for the Season 2 Champions and will need some support from the likes of Sombir and Sumit Kumar if U Mumba are to get back to winning ways, when they come up against the raiding duo of Sachin Tanwar and Narender Kandola for the Tamil Thalaivas.

Match 1 - UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans - 8 pm

Match 2 - Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba - 9 pm.

