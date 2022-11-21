"I feel a bit empty," says Sebastian Vettel after final F1 race of his career

Sebastian Vettel finished 10th in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to round out his illustrious Formula One career and bid adieu to the F1 racing track.

Numerous events were held to commemorate Vettel's final race, including a track run on Saturday night that the four-time world champion organised for spectators of all skill levels.

Additionally, Lewis Hamilton paid for all 20 drivers' meals at a dinner earlier this week to bid the German driver farewell.

Before the race, the other competitors presented Vettel with a guard of honour, and after the finish line, he performed doughnuts on the track.

After getting out of his car, he was then given an interview in front of the main grandstand, which is usually only given to the top three finishers.

"I feel a bit empty, to be honest, it's been a big weekend," Vettel said in an interview on track after the race as quoted by ESPN.

"It was a bit of a different warm-up today to get into the race, but once the lights go off it's full-on race mode. Obviously, we didn't go for maybe the best strategy, so it was a shame because I think we could have turned the constructors' championship around for us. But overall, obviously a big day and a big thank you to all the support, so many flags, so many smiling faces which has been very, very special. I'm sure I'm going to miss more than I understand right now," said the decorated F1 driver.

Vettel's next move after the F1 season is still uncertain. The German driver stated that he is not in a rush to join another racing series since he wants to have some time to be with his family before this weekend's event.

The German driver has four formula one world championship titles to his name that he won with Red Bull between the year 2010 to 2013.

