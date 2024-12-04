I-League 2024-25: Real Kashmir overcomes Delhi FC challenge with 2-1 win

Srinagar, Dec 4 Real Kashmir FC picked up their second win in three matches in the I-League 2024-25 when they beat Delhi FC 2-1 at the TRC Football Turf on Wednesday.

While Bouba Aminou (72’) and Lalramdinsanga Ralte (84’) scored for the hosts, Stephane Samir Binong reduced the margin for Delhi FC a minute before the end of regulation time.

Ishfaq Ahmed-coached Real Kashmir FC, who have played all their matches at home so far, have seven points from three matches, while Delhi FC suffered their second consecutive defeat to remain with the only point they earned from the drawn against Namdhari FC.

Off-the-ball incidents generated more excitement in the first half than the actual game. Delhi FC goalkeeper Debnath Mondal was in the news for the wrong reasons.

On one occasion, the lanky goalkeeper left his charge and reached the opposite area to argue with the referee on a free-kick decision and returned to his position with a yellow card. The next time Mondal dangerously left his area in an attempt to foil a rival striker. He got beaten, and only a goalline clearance by a defender saved the moment for the visiting side.

Delhi finally ran out of luck in the 72nd minute when Cameroonian Bouba Aminou headed home from close. It was a move that was initiated by Aminou himself from the left, and after a few passes, a long ball travelled from the right at the Delhi FC goalmouth for Aminou, who, by then, had taken his position at the right place to head it in.

The second goal came in the 84th minute. This time, Delhi FC defence was caught napping when a through pass found Lalramdinsanga Ralte in the open. The agile midfielder took the best advantage of it and ran through to beat the goalkeeper.

Some excitement was injected into the game when substitute Cameroonian Stephane Samir Binong pulled one back for Delhi FC. However, instead of a Delhi FC revival, it was Real Kashmir FC, who earned a penalty during the eight-minute add-on time. It was missed by Senegalese recruit Abdou Karim Samb.

