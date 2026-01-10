'I respect selectors’ decision': Shubman Gill's straightforward response on T20 World Cup snub

Vadodara, Jan 10 India’s Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill has finally opened up on his T20 World Cup snub and said that he respected the selectors’ decision and believes that ‘nobody can take away what’s written in destiny.’

Gill, who served as vice-captain of the T20I team since Gautam Gambhir's appointment as head coach, was excluded from India’s 15-member squad for the 20-over World Cup, scheduled to begin from February 7, with Axar Patel being named Suryakumar Yadav’s deputy.

“It is my belief that I am right where I am supposed to be in my life. Whatever is written in my destiny, nobody can take that away from me. As a player, I want to play in World Cups and win games for my team. But having said that, I respect the selectors’ decision. I wish the T20 team all the very best. I hope they win the World Cup,” Gill said, addressing the media in a pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand here at the BCA (Kotambi) Stadium.

Gill was thrust into the T20I lineup just before last year's Asia Cup, as the Indian team trusted that this versatile anchor would perform well alongside an aggressive batting unit. Gill took the place of Sanju Samson, who had scored three T20I hundreds in the past year. He opened the innings with his Punjab teammate Abhishek Sharma.

However, the move did not yield the expected results, and India found it difficult to bat in their customary free-flowing manner, a style that had become characteristic under Gambhir’s coaching. In the end, the selectors chose to terminate the Gill experiment right before the T20 World Cup, emphasising that Samson should be restored to the opening position.

Gill will be back at the helm as India gear up to take on the BlackCaps in three ODIs, starting on Sunday. The two sides will then face each other in five T20Is, which will serve as a preparatory series ahead of the T20 World Cup.

