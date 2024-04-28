IAS officer Suhas LY bags silver in Spanish Para Badminton International
New Delhi, April 28 IAS officer Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj won silver medal in Spanish Para Badminton International in Toledo, Spain.
Yathiraj, a Paralympic silver medallist, lost to Frenchman Lucas Mazur 18-21, 6-21 in the men's singles SL4 final.
"Won Silver Medal in Spanish Open ( Level 1) Para Badminton Championships 2024 held at Toledo, Spain from 23rd to 27th April," Suhas posted in X.
Meanwhile, Nitesh Kumar clinched the men's singles title on SL 3 category after beating Olelsansr Chrykov 21-11, 21-13 in the final.
