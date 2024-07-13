ICC top officials Chris Tetley, Claire Furlong resign ahead of Annual Conference

New Delhi, July 13 International Cricket Council's (ICC) Head of Events, Chris Tetley and General Manager of Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong have resigned from their posts.

Both Tetley and Furlong were involved in organising the Twenty20 World Cup in the US and the West Indies. This comes weeks after the conclusion of the showpiece event and ahead of ICC's Annual Conference in Colombo, slated from July 19 to 22.

According to the Cricbuzz report, Tetley and Furlong made the decision to quit the international body at the conclusion of the last commercial cycle, but they remained in the post for the T20 World Cup in the United States. The report continued, stating that although the two had resigned a while ago, they will stay at the ICC for a few more months "to ensure smooth transition of charge in a busy event cycle".

The two officials were closely involved in the hosting of T20 World Cup matches particularly in New York, where a make-shift stadium was built in record days in Nassau County. The structure was dismantled after the New York leg of the tournament which saw the hosting of eight matches of the 16 games allotted to the US.

At the Colombo conclave, a number of ICC members were eager to bring up the subject of the New York games, which saw poor scoring because of the 'up and down' character of the drop-in pitches at the venue. It has been learned that a prominent ICC board member brought up the matter in a letter to the other members, the report added.

In contrast to what is usually expected, there were remarkably few fours and sixes in the New York games. The Indian team, who emerged as the winners, refrained from commenting on the nature of the pitch and said that all competing teams had the same conditions.

