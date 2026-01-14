Ice Hockey League returns to Ladakh with Season 3, strengthens pathway for developing future talent

Leh (Ladakh) [India], January 13 : Ice Hockey League Season 3 is set to return to Ladakh from January 29 to February 14. The upcoming season marks a significant expansion of the League with the introduction of a comprehensive round-robin format across men's and women's categories, with each team competing against every other team over a total of 75 games, according to a release.

This is the competitive-leg of a holistic technical developmental programme that started with the training of Ice hockey coaches in December 2025, led by international instructor, Darryl Easson. These coaches have since returned to their respective communities to scout talent, and systematically train teams for participation in the League. The League thus serves as a bridge between community-based training and organised, high-quality competition.

Bidisha Dey, Executive Director, Eicher Group Foundation, said, "The Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League is rooted in community development. Our focus has been to strengthen local livelihoods, empower youth and women, and create a clear pathway for future talent from the Himalayas. The League is also a celebration of culture, and pride, where sport brings communities together during the long winter months and reinforces a shared sense of identity and resilience," as quoted from a release.

Held in Leh, the tournament continues to serve as a vital platform for local talent, expanding the sport to new regions and offering players from remote Himalayan communities' exposure to structured league formats and professionally-managed competition. Teams participating in the 2026 edition will represent regions including Leh, Nubra, Kargil, Zanskar, Changthang, and surrounding areas, with two new teams from Kharu - Kharu Eagles (women) and Kharu Falcons (men) joining the League.

Aligned with the blueprint for the development of Ice Hockey in Ladakh, the League plays a central role in the long-term strengthening of the sport's ecosystemconnecting grassroots participation to competitive opportunity.

Strengthening the sport's ecosystem further, a dedicated referee training programme was conducted for the first time in December 2025, led by International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) officiating instructor, Peter Gebei. The initiative aims to elevate game officiating standards and ensure professional game delivery for the League and create a pool of trained referees for future competitions in the region.

Beyond sport, the Ice Hockey League continues to contribute meaningfully to community engagement, youth participation, and winter tourism in Ladakh. Matches transform frozen rinks into shared community spaces, drawing families, local supporters, and visitors, and reinforcing Ice Hockey's deep cultural roots in the region.

Through the League, Royal Enfield continues to advance its social mission of empowering Himalayan communities through sportstrengthening local sporting ecosystems, building livelihoods, creating pathways for youth and women, and fostering a holistic winter sports culture across the Himalayas.

