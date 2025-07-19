If Bumrah doesn't play, Arshdeep should play in Manchester: Ajinkya Rahane

New Delhi, July 19 Ahead of the do-or-die Test against England in Manchester, India batter Ajinkya Rahane feels that visiting side should hand debut to Arshdeep Singh if Jasprit Bumrah has to be rested for the fourth Test.

England are leading the five-match Test series 2-1 after winning the Lord's Test by 22 runs.

To manage the workload of Bumrah, it was decided to make him play only three Tests on the tour. With the pacer already featured in Leeds and London, his participation at Old Trafford remains in doubt.

“I think so, yes. If Bumrah is not playing, Arshdeep is the guy. Because in England, you need a left-arm seamer who can swing the ball both ways, and also, with a different angle, he can create that rough for the spinners. So, if Bumrah doesn't play, Arshdeep should play the next one," Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

Arshdeep, who is yet to make his Test debut, has featured in 21 first-class matches, claiming 66 wickets. However, ahead of the fourth Test, the left-arm seamer sustained an injury during a practice session in Beckenham.

India’s assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, provided an update, stating that Arshdeep suffered a cut while attempting to stop the ball.

"He took a ball, while he was bowling there, the side of the ball; he tried to stop the ball. It's just a cut, so we have to see how bad the cut is. Obviously, the medical team is taking him to see a doctor, and if he needs stitches, that is going to be important to our planning for the next few days," ten Doeschate told the media.

Bumrah has been in outstanding form this series, picking up 12 wickets in just two Tests, including two five-wicket hauls. However, to manage his workload and prevent a flare-up of his chronic back problems, the Indian team management and medical staff had initially decided that he would feature in only three Tests during the tour.

But with India trailing in the series, the team management may reconsider their plans and Bumrah could be included in the Manchester Test to help level the series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor