IGPL Tour: Pukhraj claims first pro title, wins Jamshedpur leg by record margin of nine shots

Jamshedpur, Nov 7 Pukhraj Singh Gill ended his quest for a maiden professional win with a classy display that saw him shoot three brilliant rounds at the IGPL Invitational Jamshedpur. With just one bogey in three days, he shot a total of 23-under for three days and won by a record margin of nine shots.

Chinnaswamy Muniyappa (64) was a distant second but registered his best finish of the IGPL Tour 2025 at 14-under total.

Sachin Baisoya (69), who was second overnight, slipped to third despite a late eagle. It was the third time in six events that Baisoya had finished third. Harendra Gupta, Saarthak Chibber, and Sudhir Sharma finished in a tie for fourth at 12-under, while Aryan Roopa Anand was in sole seventh at 11-under.

Shat Mishra, Yashas Chandra, and Tushar Pannu were Tied-8th and completed the Top-10 at 10-under. Chiragh Kumar, a former Asian Tour winner, making a comeback from injuries, was 11th at nine-under.

The win in the sixth event of the IGPL Tour carried Pukhraj into the second place on the IGPL Order of Merit with over Rs. 48,81,382 and is now challenging the leader, Aman Raj (Rs. 60,48,858). Kartik Singh (Rs. 47,67,857) is third. Aman Raj was 17th in Jamshedpur, while Kartik was Tied-12th.

Pukhraj came into the final round with a seven-shot lead, but did not allow that huge advantage to take his focus away from the task at hand in the final round of the IGPL Invitational Jamshedpur.

After rounds of 9-under 63 and 8-under 64, he added a superb bogey-free 66 to finish the week at 23 under, as Chinnaswamy Muniyappa, the former Indian Open champion, rose from Tied-seventh after two rounds to finish runner-up for his best result at the IGPL Tour. Muniyappa shot the day’s best card of 8-under 64 and finished at 14-under.

For Pukhraj, who was second at IGPL Jaypee Greens, it was a big relief that he was finally over the line after having come close to it many times in his pro career. An elated Pukhraj, whose parents have often travelled with him, said, “It’s hard to describe at the moment. It’s beyond all elation, all the synonyms of happy and excited — just incredible to finally get my first professional victory.

Pukhraj Singh shared, “There was a lot of uncharted territory for me because I didn’t know what it would feel like or what it would take to get it done. The way I was able to handle myself out there is just unbelievable.”

Even as he tried hard to express his joy, he did not forget what Gaganjeet Bhullar told him a few weeks back.

Pukhraj Gill recounted, “Interestingly, I was runner-up a few weeks ago when (Gaganjeet Bhullar, one of the golfers I’ve always looked up to, was sitting at lunch next to me, told me, ‘You’re going to win many times this year.’ I was touched by his belief.”

“And for it to have really happened now feels great. Growing up, he was such an inspiration, and now competing alongside him on the IGPL and getting it done feels amazing.”

Pukhraj had three birdies on either side of the Beldih Golf Course in the final round, and his only bogey of the week came on the 14th on the second day.

Pukhraj said, “Throughout the three days, I realised the course really suited my game. I was able to capitalize on my distance off the tee — it’s a big asset for me — and the course design allowed me to use that to my advantage. That made a huge difference in how I performed this week.”

Looking ahead, Pukhraj added, “I’m really excited for Mumbai — I love that golf course and the way my game’s going. This win really helps me get into every other tournament that follows. There was a big baggage I carried of not being able to win so far, and now it’s off my shoulders, I think there’ll be a little more freedom to play every event from here on.”

Muniyappa, whose last win was the Hero Indian Open in 2009, was happy to be second. He said, “Pukhraj played very well and deserved to win. He is playing very well.”

On his own game, he came back with a bogey-free final round. C Muniyappa said, “I am again playing well and have my confidence back. I drove the ball well, and I missed the right side, which was perfect. So from there, it was easy to go up and down. On hole number 11, I had a chip-in, so that was a timely fine, a brave guard. I played my game, taking each shot at a time. I’m not focusing on the scoring, just playing a good game — that’s it.”

The 48-year-old veteran, whose son has also played in the IGPL as an amateur, added, “For the future, actually, this one gives me little more freedom because we have no cuts. We get to play every tournament and earn prize money, so it’s a little freer and makes us feel secure. I am really enjoying the IGPL."

Sachin Baisoya, who was second overnight, slipped to third despite a late eagle. His round of 3-under 69 included three birdies and an eagle against two bogeys. Only once in six starts has he finished outside the Top-10, but he is still looking for his first IGPL win.

Harendra Gupta, Saarthak Chibber, and Sudhir Sharma finished in a tie for fourth at 12-under, while Aryan Roopa Anand was in sole seventh at 11-under. Shat Mishra, Yashas Chandra, and Tushar Pannu were Tied-8th and completed the Top-10 at 10-under.

Chiragh Kumar, a former Asian Tour winner, making a comeback from injuries, was 11th at nine-under.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor