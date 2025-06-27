IGU receives backing from Sports Ministry to organise first-ever Indian Golf Premier League

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has given Indian Golf Union (IGU), the National Sports Federation (NSF) for golf, a go ahead to organise the inaugural edition of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), which intends to make the sport more accessible to youngsters, in January 2026. The League is being organised in partnership with Bharat Golf Private Limited.

A delegation of Indian Golf Union led by Major General (Retd) Bibhuti Bhushan, along with members of the IGPL Board and Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) secretary general Champika Sayal met with the Honourable Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Hon'ble Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday for a meaningful discussion on how to promote golf as a discipline at the grassroots level and the roadmap for Indian Golf Premier League.

Talking about the meeting, IGU director general Bibhuti Bhushan said: "It was a moment of great pride and honour for the Indian Golf Union to meet both the Hon'ble Union Sports Minister and Tourism Minister at their residence and understand the government's vision on strengthening the sports ecosystem in Bharat. I can say with utmost pleasure that the Sports Ministry has given us the nod to organise the first-ever Indian Golf Premier League, which aims at popularising the sport in Bharat. The IGPL will be organised in January 2026. Through IGPL, we will scout and nurture world-class golf talent who will proudly represent Bharat on the global stage."

IGPL is a city-based franchise league that will have both amateurs and professionals playing in a team format. The IGPL envisions providing international-standard training facilities and coaching to over 10 lakh school and college students within the next three years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor