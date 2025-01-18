ILT20: Gulf Giants open account with commanding six-wicket victory over Dubai Capital

Dubai, Jan 18 The Gulf Giants notched their first victory of their campaign at the ILT20 Season 3, with a six-wicket triumph against the Dubai Capitals on Saturday evening.

Chasing 166, Gerhard Erasmus and Shimron Hetmyer put on a match winning partnership of 80 runs in only 44 deliveries. Erasmus finished with an unbeaten 34-ball fifty, while Hetmyer also remained not out with 41 runs in just 20 balls, comprising four sixes.

Batting first, the Dubai Capitals lost wickets at regular intervals, restricting them to 165/7 in 20 overs. Aayan Afzal Khan and Mark Adair led the Giants bowling attack with two-wicket hauls each.

Adam Lyth wasted no time setting the tone for the Giants’ run chase, striking four boundaries and a six during an aggressive 32-run innings off just 17 deliveries. His knock ended in the eighth over, with Farhan Khan claiming his wicket.

Earlier, James Vince fell for 10 runs in the 4th over, handing Obed McCoy the first breakthrough. The Capitals tightened their grip shortly after when Scott Kuggeleijn dismissed Ibrahim Zadran, putting the Giants under pressure with two early blows.

Jordan Cox and Gerhard Erasmus consolidated the innings with a 35-run stand. Cox was careful in his 27-run knock but perished attempting a big shot, caught by Olly Stone off Sikandar Raza’s bowling. The match was evenly poised with the Giants at 88/5 in 11.5 overs.

With Shimron Hetmyer joining Erasmus in the middle, the Giants needed 48 runs in 30 balls. Erasmus reduced the pressure with a 12-run over against Obed McCoy in the 16th over. Hetmyer followed it up with an 18-run over, including two sixes off Olly stone, to further the Giants’ cause. The pair then added 14 runs in the 18th over before Hetmyer smashed a six over mid-wicket to complete the run chase in 18.1 overs.

Earlier in the evening, the Dubai Capitals had a mixed start to their innings, losing both openers in the powerplay despite aggressive intent. Shai Hope fell for 11 runs to Blessing Muzarabani, while Ben Dunk looked dangerous during his 28-run knock, which included three fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Uzair Khan.

Aayan Afzal Khan was lethal as he struck in the 8th over, claiming Brandon McMullen’s wicket for 11 runs, leaving the Capitals in further trouble. Sikandar Raza and Rovman Powell then steadied the innings with a valuable 45-run stand off 32 balls.

Raza took down Tymal Mills for four consecutive boundaries in the 11th over. However, neither batter could capitalize on their starts—Raza departed for 28, courtesy of Wahidullah Zadran, while Powell’s knock of 25 was cut short by Aayan Afzal Khan as well, to leave the Capitals at 121/5 in 15.1 overs.

Gulbadin Naib added 15 runs in the death overs before falling to Mark Adair, who struck twice in quick succession by also dismissing Scott Kuggeleijn. Dasun Shanaka’s late blitz proved essential, as his 20-ball cameo of 33, featuring three sixes, lifted the Capitals to a respectable 165/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

“We were raring to get our first win, having lost the first few. When you know you have quality around you, you know you have a bit more time. I think teams can often get tense when you're not getting your first win, but we came together and created positive energy and that went a long way in helping us express ourselves out there. I have special memories in this ground with the Namibian team as well,” said Player of the Match, Gerhard Erasmus

