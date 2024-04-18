"In what feels like nightmare": India's ace long jumper Murali Sreeshankar ruled out of Paris Olympics due to knee injury

New Delhi [India], April 18 : India's ace long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has withdrawn from the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics after sustaining a knee injury in training.

In a social media post, the 25-year-old Sreeshankar said that he hurt his knee during training on Tuesday and will need surgery.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C55SlcCC0zo/?img_index=1

"All my life, I've had the courage to look at a setback in the eye, accept situations I can't change, and work hard at dictating the outcomes of those I can. Unfortunately, in what feels like a nightmare, but is a reality, my Paris Olympic Games dream is over," Sreeshankar said in a post on social media on Thursday.

After multiple tests, it has been decided that he will need surgery, which rules him out from the Paris Olympics.

"I suffered a knee injury during training on Tuesday, and all the tests and consultations later, it's been decided that I would need surgery, ruling me out of the one single thing I have chased relentlessly all these years," the post further read.

Sreeshankar qualified for the Olympics with an 8.37-meter leap at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. The effort also earned him a silver medal in the event.

The men's long jump qualification mark for Paris 2024 is 8.27 metres.

"To wake up healthy every single day, and watch yourself get into the best shape of your life, is every athlete's dream. I was living it, until this incident. Life writes strange scripts, and some times there is courage in accepting it and moving on. That's what I will do," he added.

Sreeshankar said his comeback journey started the moment he injured his knee and expressed optimism that he will "have a lot to give" on a "difficult" road of recovery.

"My journey to a comeback began the minute I injured my knee. This road is going to be long, difficult and will take a lot out of me. The good thing is, I have a lot to give. I will overcome this because that's what Mamba Mentality is all about," he added.

The ace jumper said he need positive energy and prayers while he takes "biggest" leap.

"I will need your prayers, love and positive energy. I may jump alone, but it takes a collective push before every leap. This is my biggest one yet," he added.

