InBL Pro U25 2025: Punjab Warriors beat Mumbai Titans 100-78 to register their first victory of the season

New Delhi [India], February 7 : The Punjab Warriors beat Mumbai Titans 100-78 to secure their first victory of the InBl Pro U25 at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium today. Uche Dibiamaka led the goalscoring efforts for the Warriors, scoring 25 points while Stokley Chaffee and Taane Samuel contributed with 15 points each, as per the InBL Pro press release.

It was an electric start to the match as Vaisakh Manoj drove into the paint and opened the account for the Punjab Warriors. Minutes later, Princepal Singh slammed the ball in the basket on a fast break but the Titans' Dalph Panopio responded by making three consecutive three pointers to keep his team in touch. The Warriors raced to a seven point lead as the first quarter came to an end, courtesy of free throw conversions from Uche Dibiamaka and Taane Samuel.

Lokendra began the second quarter by making a layup under pressure and converting from the line but the Warriors continued to make buckets to keep a three possession lead. At the half time mark, Taane Samuel made a trip to the line to open a 10 point gap for the Warriors. Soon after, the Warriors made consecutive defensive stops while Gurbaz Sandhu and Princepal Singh made four shots from the line to propel their team to an 18 point advantage. Taane Samuel plucked an offensive rebound and made his shot in the last play of the half to grant the Warriors a 22 point lead.

Princepal Singh made a spectacular block in the paint as the third quarter began, continuing the Warriors' solid defence. The back and forth ensued for the rest of the quarter but the Titians failed to reduce the deficit with the Warriors' Uche Dibiamaka constantly finding buckets in the paint. As the quarter headed to a close Boston Mazlin made another layup in transition to boost the Warriors to a 26 point advantage.

The Titans tried to mount a comeback with Kaylan Kitto and Dalph Panopio making two back to back baskets and reducing the margin to 19 points. However, Uche Dibiamaka, Vaisakh Manoj and Stokley Chaffee converted back to back three pointers to boost the Warriors to a 29 point lead within minutes. At the end of the game, despite the Titians best efforts, the Warriors maintained their hot streak and secured a 100-78 victory.

