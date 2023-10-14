"Inclusion of cricket in the Olympics can be a new start": Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics can be a new start and new hopes have arisen from this on Saturday.

While speaking to ANI, Anurag Thakur said that India is growing rapidly in the sports sector and the nation is looking towards new organizations.

The Union Sports Minister added that India is currently the fifth-largest economy in the world and they are building infrastructure in sports.

Anurag Thakur also added that the addition of cricket to the Olympics will give new hope to the fans and players in India.

"India's steps are increasing in sports. India is looking towards new organizations. In this, the interest of all the game organizations and IOCs can also be seen... India is the fifth-largest economy in the world and we are building infrastructure in sports. The number of medals is increasing and the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics can be a new start. New hopes have arisen from this," Anurag Thakur told ANI.

During a press conference on Friday, IOC President Thomas Bach said that Cricket will be added to the 2028 Olympics since it is getting more popular all over the world. Bach also added that the current Cricket World Cup is being held in India successfully.

"Cricket is getting more popular all over the world and presently Cricket World Cup is being held in India successfully. So we look forward to cricket players participating in the 2028 Olympics. Indian-origin people play a lot of cricket and recently we organised a cricket tournament in Dallas too. Los Angeles had an opportunity for the same and they included it in the events," said Thomas Bach.

The IOC session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic games are made at the IOC Sessions. India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983, read a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

