India chess team shines in round 1 of Chess at Asian Games

Hangzhou [China], September 24 : India’s Gujarathi Vidit Santosh, Erigaisi Arjun Kumar, Dronavalli Harika and Koneru Humpy clinched a win in the first round of the men’s and women’s individual chess at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

In the Men’s round, Santosh beat Bangladesh’s Rahman Mohammad Fahad by 1-0. On the other hand, Arjun defeated the Philippines' Bersamina Paulo by 1-0

In the women’s round, Humpy clinched a 1-0 win against Iran’s Alinasabalamdari Mobina. Meanwhile, Harika has beaten United Arab Emirates’ Alali Rouda also by 1-0.

In Round two of the men’s individual chess, Santosh will meet Kazakhistan’s Nogerbek Kazbek, and Arjun will play against Vietnam’s Le Tuan Minh. Meanwhile, the women’s schedule is still not out.

Chess at the Asian Games 2023 started on Sunday and the final is scheduled to take place on October 7.

India's Men's Chess team at Asian Games 2023: Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

India's Women's Chess team at Asian Games 2023: Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B.

India had a good first day in the Asian Games and won five medals, three silvers and two bronze.

India’s three silvers came at the Men’s coxed eight-team event, Rowing duo, and Women’s 10 M air rifle. Meanwhile, the two bronze medals came in second rowing and individual shooting.

