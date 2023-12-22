"India is working towards hosting 2036 Olympics": Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 22 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu stated that India is working toward hosting the 2036 Olympics and bidding for that.

The 6th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is scheduled from January 19 to 31, 2024.

The Union Sports Minister said that the country is making efforts and is keen to host the 2036 Olympics and the country have all the requirements to qualify to host the Olympiad.

"India is working towards hosting the 2036 Olympics, we are going to bid for that. I'm sure with the kind of young population and the number of athletes we have, we have become the fifth largest economy in the world and soon going to be the third largest economy in the world. We have all the requirements to qualify to host the 2036 Olympics. Let us wait for the right time," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said during the Khelo India Youth Games.

The previous 5 editions of the Youth Games have been held primarily in Delhi, Pune, Guwahati, Panchkula and Bhopal. The upcoming edition will take place in four cities in Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, and Coimbatore.

Thakur, who was the chief guest, launched the official logo, jersey, mascot, torch and theme song for the Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The launch ceremony on Friday was graced by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Government of Tamil Nadu, among other dignitaries from the Union Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India and the State Government.

Distinguished and renowned sports icons such as Chess Grand Master Vishwanathan Anand, Tokyo Olympian Fencer Bhavani Devi, Badminton star Joshna Chinappa and Hockey Asia Cup bronze medalist S. Mareeswaran, among other esteemed personalities were present at the launch ceremony.

