India must rethink how they play fast bowling, says Monty Panesar, as England win Lord’s Test

London, July 14 Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes India need to revisit their approach to fast bowling after falling to a narrow 22-run defeat in a thrilling third Test at Lord’s here on Monday. The result allowed England to lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-1 in front of a roaring home crowd.

Panesar’s assessment came after a gripping final day where England bowled India out for 170, defending 193 with everything they had. Shoaib Bashir, bowling with a broken finger, delivered the final blow by bowling Mohammed Siraj in bizarre fashion. Siraj slumped over his bat in despair, evoking memories of James Neesham’s heartbreak at the same ground in the 2019 World Cup final.

“Well, since India lost this Test match, I think they will have to think about how to play fast bowling,” Panesar told IANS after the game. “We have just seen the uneven bounce of the pitch. The Indian batsmen were playing with a little bit of hesitation.”

Ravindra Jadeja’s defiant unbeaten 61 kept India’s hopes alive deep into the final session, but his valiant effort couldn’t push them over the line. The all-rounder’s half-century — his first in a fourth innings — came off 150 balls as he battled with the tail.

Pointing to Karun Nair’s dismissal as a turning point, he added, “First he wanted to play the full ball and then he left it — I think that was the opening moment for England. India must think about how they are going to play fast bowling at the Old Trafford Test match, where the ball is going to be a bit more pacey, a bit more bouncy. In my opinion, India must be absolutely clear in their game plan against fast bowling.”

Panesar also highlighted a key moment of momentum shift during Day 4: “I think where India's momentum shifted was yesterday when they were four wickets down and all the momentum went with England. But before that, it was when that time-wasting incident happened. That gave England a bit more impetus because they thought, well, you know, you're coming hard at us, ball is uneven.”

He cautioned India to stay focused: “India didn’t need to do that. India should just focus on their game. Don’t get into these internal competitions. It doesn’t help India. It takes India outside of their bubble. And suddenly they start competing with England and not focusing on what’s best for them.”

Joe Root’s first-innings century (104) and England’s 387 laid the platform, with Jasprit Bumrah’s 5-74 keeping India in the contest. India matched England’s score with 387 of their own, thanks to KL Rahul (100), Rishabh Pant (74), and Jadeja (72).

Washington Sundar’s 4-22 in the second innings helped bowl England out for 192, setting India a target of 193. However, the visitors lost early wickets and were 58/4 by stumps on Day 4. Ben Stokes led from the front with a bruising spell that broke the lower-order resistance, including Jasprit Bumrah’s gritty 54-ball stay.

