India Shines on Day 3 of Kobe 2024 Para Athletics World Championship

Kobe [Japan], May 20 : The Indian para-athletes Preethi Pal, Nishad Kumar, Deepthi Jeevanji, and Ravi Rongali shined on Day 3 of the Kobe Para Athletics World Championship 2024 as they secured the Paris Paralympics 2024 quota on Sunday.

India's Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the Women's 200m T35 category, bringing India's tally to 2 medals after Day 3.

Earlier, Nishad Kumar, Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Silver Medalist, with an incredible season-best mark of 1.99 meters, made us proud in the Men's High Jump T47 final. Additionally, kudos to Ram Pal for finishing 6th with his season-best performance of 1.90 meters.

Deepthi Jeevanji also qualified for the finals of the Women's 400m T20 heat, setting a new Asian record with a time of 56.18 seconds.

Khelo India para athlete Ravi Rongali secured the Paris Paralympics 2024 quota for India in the Men's shotput F40 with a throw of 9.75 m, finishing 6th at the event.

