India to host first global cultural games in New Delhi in December

New Delhi, June 12 India will host the first-ever Global Pythonova Pythian Games in the National capital, New Delhi, from December 3–5, 2025. The announcement was made during the “3rd National Executive Council Meeting” of the Pythian Council of India, held in New Delhi under the leadership of Bijender Goel, founder of the Modern Pythian Games and founding secretary general of the International Pythian Council.

He was accompanied by Shantanu Agrahari, President, and Siva Kumar, Secretary General of the Pythian Council of India.

Inspired by the ancient Pythian Games of Greece—one of the four Pan-Hellenic Games held in honour of Apollo at Delphi—the Modern Pythian Games revive this cultural legacy after nearly 1,630 years.

The games, originally focused on excellence in music, poetry, arts, and prophecy, were envisioned anew in 2020 by Goel and formally launched in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delegates and executive members from various Indian states attended the meeting, engaging in strategic discussions to promote the Pythian Games at the local and global levels.

In a press briefing following the meeting, Goel revealed that the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has assured full cooperation in this global cultural initiative. He also shared details of his recent constructive discussions with Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, raising hopes for inclusive participation.

Goel announced that the International Delphic Committee (Russia), Ecumenical Delphic Union (Greece), and the Government of Cyprus have officially endorsed the Modern Pythian Movement.

“The ancient Pythian Games were one of the four Panhellenic Games of Greece, dedicated to the god Apollo, and were held in Delphi. These games were a celebration of excellence in art, music, poetry, and prophecy, and served as a major centre for cultural exchange. After nearly 1,630 years, Bijender Goel conceived the idea of the Modern Pythian Games in the year 2020, and it was formally announced in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the movement has spread globally and has become a significant platform dedicated to art, tradition, and cultural diplomacy,” he said.

"In a world full of divisions, the Pythian Games offer a global platform for unity through culture," he said. He further added that a centralised franchise model will be introduced for the Pythian Games at the global, national, and local levels, to ensure transparency, accountability, and a streamlined functioning."

Shantanu Agrahari, President of the Pythian Council of India, announced that the next National Pythian Games will be held in September/October 2025.

He stated, "These national games will serve as an important training ground for Indian artists and participants." He further added, "India’s rich cultural heritage and young talent make it a suitable host for global events."

Unlike conventional sporting events, the Modern Pythian Games are the world’s only multidisciplinary cultural games, celebrating art, culture, heritage, traditional sports, and creative technology under one unified platform.

“In a world divided by differences, the Pythian Games offer a global stage for unity through culture,” said Goel.

He also announced a global-to-local franchise model for the games to ensure transparency, accountability, and streamlined operations.

The games serve as a complement to the Olympic Games, offering a global stage to disciplines not represented in the Olympics, such as art, heritage, traditional sports, and creative technology. Kumar emphasised that the Indian operations are guided by an international charter and supported by various governments, cultural institutions, and professionals around the world.

