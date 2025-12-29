Indian Dakar car rallyist Sanjay Takale returns with team Aerpace Racers

New Delhi, Dec 29 Ace rally driver Sanjay Takale, the first and only Indian driver to take part on four wheels at the world’s toughest rally raid event, the Dakar, marks his second successive appearance as he is set to journey from Delhi to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Takale, made his debut at the Dakar in 2025, becoming the first Indian to compete and finish in the Car category, where he was placed 18th overall and 10th in his class, in the Dakar Classic category, a regularity event for historic vehicles.

Takale, 57, will once again race for Team Aerpace Racers, paired with French navigator Maxime Raud. He will receive technical and logistical support from Compagnie Saharienne, France, which also backed him during his 2025 campaign.

With more than three decades in motorsport, Takale’s career spans motocross in the 1980s and a long stint in car rallying, including a title in the Asia-Pacific Production Cup and participation in selected World Rally Championship events. Born in Manjari village, near Pune, he is regarded as a pioneer in Indian privateers to sustain a long presence in international rallying.

Reflecting on his debut appearance, Takale described finishing the 2025 Dakar Classic as a key milestone in his career. For the 2026 edition in Saudi Arabia, he said: “My goal is to complete the event again and improve on last year’s result through a consistent, disciplined approach.”

“The Dakar always fascinated me. It is the biggest, longest and the most challenging rally of all the rallies in the World. Competing there has been a lifelong dream. It's not just a rally -it's the ultimate test of endurance and spirit,” he had said after his first finish.

The Dakar Rally remains one of the world’s most-demanding motorsport events, covering stages across sand, dunes, rocks and varied terrain over two weeks. The Dakar Classic focuses on endurance and navigational accuracy for older rally vehicles, testing crews on precision rather than outright speed.

Takale is expected to be the only Indian entry in the four-wheeler field for the second consecutive year, underlining the still-limited Indian presence in international cross-country four-wheel rallying. The 2026 Dakar Rally will be staged in Saudi Arabia with the route expected to follow a mix of liaison and competitive stages across the desert.

