Indian Grand Prix 2: Archana pips Hima Das to sprint double; Jinson Johnson wins men's 1500m event

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 28 : Reigning Asian Games champion Jinson Johnson won the men's 1500m event in his first competition in a year at the Indian Grand Prix II 2023 athletics meet in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Monday.

Jinson Johnson also qualified for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, which will take place later this year, as a result of the procedure. At 3:44.52, Jinson Johnson won the men's 1500-meter race. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) established a 3:47:84 entry standard for the Asian Games.

Johnson was last seen in action at the Federation Cup in April last year. The national record holder was facing a recurring tendon injury and is on a comeback trail. The Federation Cup last year was Johnson's first competition since the World Military Games in October 2019.

With a time of 3:47.00, Rahul finished second to Jinson Johnson on the podium and qualified for the Asian Games, which will take place in September-October. In 3:48.57, Prakash Balu Gadade won bronze.

With outstanding times, Archana Suseendran triumphed in the women's 100- and 200-meter races. She finished ahead of Hima Das (11.74) and AT Daneshwari (11.80) in the 100 metres with a time of 11.52, and she also qualified for the Asian Games in the women's 200 metres with a time of 23.21. The Asian Games' entrance standard was set at 23.43.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, another Asian Games winner, triumphed in his favourite shot put competition. With an excellent 19.95m throw at the Indian Open Throws Tournament to start his domestic campaign, Tajinderpal Singh Toor has already surpassed the AFI entry requirement for the Asian Games. Toor won the gold medal in Thiruvananthapuram by running a personal best of 19.76 metres on his second attempt.

Like at the Indian Open Throws Competition, Toor was followed on the podium by Karanveer Singh (19.17m) and Sahib Singh (19.07m). While Karanveer Singh had also made the cut for the Asian Games previously by crossing 19.00m, Sahib Singh made the cut on Monday.

The Indian Grand Prix 3 will be held on April 2 while the fourth leg will take place on April 10. Both competitions will be held in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

