Indian National Autocross Championship Round-1: Goa's Vaibhav Marathe emerges fastest

Chikmagalur (Karnataka) [India], May 4 : Goa's Vaibhav Marathe finished on top of the Chikmagalur Gravel Fest 2025, Round 1 of the JK Tyres FMSCI Indian National Autocross Championship (INAC) 2025, which was held here at Survey 85 on Sangnipura Road in Kurvangi Grama. Marathe, representing JK Tyres, fended off a tough fight from his teammate Syed Salman to finish with a timing of 02:57.876 s in the INAC 1 Unrestricted Class.

Aeman finished third with a timing of 03:01.786 s while Salman finished in 02:59.687 s. The Chikmagalur Gravel Fest 2025 served as the qualifying round of the FMSCI Indian National Autocross Championship 2025.

Syed Salman later won the INAC 1 2000 CC class, finishing with a timing of 02:59.169 s, while Chetan Shivram and Aeman finished second and third, respectively. Vaibhav Marathe could only manage a fourth-place finish in this class. Ashad Pasha finished on top of the INAC 2 1650 CC class while Aeman and Syed Salman finished second and third. Syed Salman then went on to win the INAC 2 1450 CC class and followed it up with another victory in the INAC 2 1100 CC. The INAC 2 800 CC class was won by Azveer. Zeeshan Mohammed won the INAC 3 category while Shameena CP finished on top in the Women's category with a timing of 03.41.004.

Sanctioned by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) and conducted under the 2025 FIA International Sporting Code and relevant FMSCI regulations, the Gravel Fest in Chikmagalur is one of seven qualifying rounds that form the INAC Cup circuit. To qualify for the Grand Finals, each driver must participate in at least two rounds. Only the top five finishers in each class will secure a berth in the final championship face-off, where the best of Indian autocross will be crowned. The event was promoted by Octane Pits by Lokesh Gowda and organised by the Motor Sports Club of Chikmagalur (MSCC) in association with JK Tyre Motorsport.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor