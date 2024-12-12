Indian political fraternity congratulates D Gukesh following title win

New Delhi [India], December 12 : President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated Indian chess grandmaster D. Gukesh on his historic triumph in the FIDE World Championship.

D. Gukesh made history on Thursday, becoming the youngest-ever International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion after defeating China's Ding Liren in the final game of their championship tie.

"Heartiest congratulations to Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship. He has made India immensely proud. His victory cements India's position as a chess powerhouse. Well done, Gukesh! On behalf of every Indian, I wish you continued success in the future," wrote President Murmu on X.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar posted, "Heartiest congratulations to @DGukesh on scripting history and becoming the youngest World Chess Champion! This extraordinary achievement marks a milestone in the world of chess and is a moment of immense pride for Bharat. Wishing him continued success in all his future endeavours. May his exceptional talent and unwavering focus continue to earn him laurels."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Gukesh's accomplishment, calling it "historic and exemplary." He wrote, "Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work, and unwavering determination. His triumph not only etches his name in chess history but also inspires millions to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours. @DGukesh."

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Chess Prodigy. Extending my warm wishes to @DGukesh for clinching the prestigious World Chess Championship title and becoming the youngest World Champion in the history of #Chess. Your hard work and dedication have made the entire nation proud!"

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin highlighted Gukesh's contribution to India's chess legacy, stating, "Congratulations to @DGukesh on becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at 18! Your remarkable achievement continues India's rich chess legacy and helps Chennai reaffirm its place as the global Chess Capital by producing yet another world-class champion. Tamil Nadu is proud of you!"

Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his congratulations, saying, "Many congratulations to the phenomenal 18-year-old Gukesh D for becoming the youngest-ever undisputed classical chess champion! Your dedication, perseverance, and passion for chess have truly paid off, making India immensely proud. May this incredible milestone propel you to even greater achievements!"

The championship, which saw the scores tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, culminated with Gukesh delivering a stellar performance to secure a historic 7.5-6.5 victory over Ding Liren, according to FIDE's official website.

The official X handle of FIDE declared, "Gukesh D is the YOUNGEST WORLD CHAMPION in history!"

In April, Gukesh had already made headlines by winning the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to Ding's world title.

Overwhelmed with emotions after his victory, Gukesh termed it the "best moment of his life" during the post-match press conference.

Reflecting on his loss, Ding Liren remarked, "I was totally in shock when I realised I made a blunder. I will continue to play. I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could be better, but considering yesterday's lucky survival, it is a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets."

The thrilling finale capped an intense series, with Game 13 ending in a draw and setting the stage for the decisive final round. Ultimately, it was Gukesh's unmatched composure and skill that earned him the title, further solidifying India's dominance in the chess world.

